Wednesday, October 9, 2019 -Government Spokesperson, Cyrus Oguna, has mocked Swedish diver, Volker Bassen, who claimed he could retrieve the bodies of 35-year old Mariam Kighenda and her 4-year old daughter, Amanda Mutheu, from the Indian Ocean within 2 hours but failed to do so.





Bassen was allowed to join the search mission last week on Friday but after several dives, he declared the task was difficult and risky due to poor visibility and apologized to Kenyans for underestimating the work required in the operation.





“I want to retract on my earlier statement that I would recover the car and the bodies in just two hours.



"There is zero visibility and channel is very deep,” he said, praising the Kenya Navy divers whom he worked with for being “brilliant”.









He further revealed that he was travelling out of the country after h is request to have ferry services temporarily suspended Friday night was not granted.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday afternoon at the Likoni Ferry channel after it emerged that the Kenya Navy divers had finally located the vehicle in the sea bed, Oguna said:





“There are some people who claimed they could retrieve the bodies from the sea in two hours’ time, but they failed spectacularly, and took off. You know them,”





The divers are now planning to retrieve the vehicle from under the water, 11 days after the mother and daughter drowned in the Indian Ocean after their vehicle, a Toyota Isis, reversed and slid off the MV Harambee ferry which was midstream.



