Thursday October 17, 2019 - Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor released the results of the postmortem that was carried out on the bodies of Mariam Kighenda and her four-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu who died after their car slid off from a ferry and plunged into the Indian Ocean.





The results indicated that the two died from suffocation.





The one and a half hours postmortem was done at the Jocham Hospital mortuary in Mombasa.





Mariam’s family, through their spokesman Luka Mbati, said they were satisfied with the results.





Mbati further added that arrangements for the bodies to be buried had commenced.





Mr Mbati nonetheless pointed out that the family of the victims is planning to file a legal suit against Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) over the accident which took place on September 29.





Mariam Kighenda's husband John Wambua had earlier on dismissed claims that his wife accidentally reversed the car, arguing that Mariam was a careful and experienced driver who had been driving for more than 10 years.





“She has been driving for over 10 years, she is a very careful driver… I doubt it was her negligence, you saw the car, it was in parking gear, the handbrake was activated,” Wambua said.





