The GoK, has partnered with the UNEP Global Environment Facility (GEF), towards integrating Health and Environment Observatories; and the Legal and Institutional Strengthening for the Sound Management of Chemicals in Africa (African Chemobs Project). The project will be implemented by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (ME&F) in partnership with national and county government agencies, civil society and the private sector. Implementing agency is the African Institute, and it will be reporting to the UNEP. The project will contribute to improved health and environment through strengthening national and regional institutions and implementing priority chemicals and waste related interventions. The project runs for

five years

. The project therefore, seeks to

recruit a Project Assistant.