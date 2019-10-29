Community Outreach Internship





COMMUNITY OUTREACH INTERN – ONE (1) POSITION)

Terms of Engagement:

The respective successful candidates shall:

· Be employed on a twelve (12) months contract; and

· Earn a consolidated salary of kshs. 25,000.00 per month.

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Project Manager, the duties and responsibilities attached to the position will entail assisting the Project manager in the following:

· Day to day management of project activities;

· Preparation of project reports;

· Data collection, compilation; analysis ;

· Matters related to awareness campaigns, M&E and Knowledge Resource Management;

· Documentation of Reports;

· Providing the Project Management Unit with administrative; and logistical assistance. Requirements for the position

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines:

· Community Development, Sociology, Social Studies or any

other relevant Qualification from a recognized Institution;

· Demonstrate good Interpersonal, oral and written skills;

· Certificate in Computer application Skills;





Communication Internship

COMMUNICATION INTERN – ONE (1) POSITION

Terms of Engagement:

The respective successful candidates shall:

· Be employed on a twelve (12) months contract; and

· Earn a consolidated salary of kshs. 25,000.00 per month.

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Project Manager, the position holder will assist in

the following:

· Day to day activities relating to communication;

· Preparation of project reports;

· Data collection, compilation; analysis ;

· Matters related to awareness campaigns, M&E and

· Knowledge Resource Management;

· Documentation and maintenance of technical records

and reports;

· Keeping minutes of meetings of meetings; maintaining hard and electronic copies in an efficient and readily

accessible filing system; and

· Participating in event organization;

· Developing content on project issues for uploading onto

the ministry’s website.

Qualifications

An applicant must possess the following:

· A Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Mass Communication, Public relations, Communication

Studies, or Media Studies/Sciences. Journalism from a recognized Institution, OR

· A Bachelor’s degree in social sciences, with a post graduate diploma in mass communication, communication studies or media studies/sciences, journalism from a recognized institution;

· A Certificate in computer application skills; and

· Demonstrate excellent interpersonal, oral, and writing skills





IT Services Internship

IT SERVICES/WEB DESIGNER INTERN – ONE (1) POSITION

Terms of Engagement:

The respective successful candidates shall:

· Be employed on a twelve (12) months contract; and

· Earn a consolidated salary of kshs. 25,000.00 per month.

Responsibilities

The position holder will assist the Project Manager in the following

duties and responsibilities:

· Design of a chemicals database;

· Maintaining an inventory of electronic resources, design of awareness materials, printing and exhibitions.

· Drafting a project communications strategy/plan, that will be in-cooperated with the annual work plans, and

updated annually;

· Coordinating and overseeing the implementation of public awareness activities across all project components;

· Facilitating the design and maintenance of the project website/web pages and ensure it is up-to-date and

dynamic;

· Facilitating learning and sharing of knowledge and experiences relevant to the project;

· Preparation of project reports for workshops;

· Providing ME&F with administrative and logistical support and assistance; and Documenting Project Reports.

Qualifications

An Applicant must possess the following:-

· Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Information Communication and Technology, Computer Science, or any other relevant qualification from a recognized institution;

· Ability to ICT, and especially website design, desktop publishing software, or any other relevant package; and

· Good oral and written communication skills





Project Assistant (Chemobs Project)

POSITION TITLE: PROJECT ASSISTANT TO THE CHEMOBS PROJECT– ONE (1) POSITION

Terms of Engagement

The position shall be on an initial Twelve (12) months contract

Job Description

The GoK, has partnered with the UNEP Global Environment Facility (GEF), towards integrating Health and Environment Observatories; and the Legal and Institutional Strengthening for the Sound Management of Chemicals in Africa (African Chemobs Project). The project will be implemented by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (ME&F) in partnership with national and county government agencies, civil society and the private sector. Implementing agency is the African Institute, and it will be reporting to the UNEP. The project will contribute to improved health and environment through strengthening national and regional institutions and implementing priority chemicals and waste related interventions. The project runs for five years . The project therefore, seeks to recruit a Project Assistant.

Responsibilities

The position reports to the report to the D/MEAs.

The respective position holder/s will, under the guidance of the D/MEAs, provide administrative and logistical assistance in the dispatch of the following duties and responsibilities:

· Day to day management and oversight of project activities;

· Development; and coordinating the implementation of a communications strategy/plan for the project, ensuring its alignment with the annual work-plan; and, in consultation with project stakeholders, ensuring its regular review/update;

· Coordinating the implementation of knowledge management outputs of the project;

· Preparation of progress reports for workshops;

· Monitoring and Evaluation; and Knowledge resources management of the project;

· Sound maintenance of all project documentation, progress reports minutes of meetings, consulting and other technical reports in both hard and electronic copies, in an efficient and readily accessible manner, as and when required by the Project Committee, Project Consultants and Director, Multilateral Environmental Agreements (DMEAs);

· Provide the Ministry with administrative and logistical assistance as and when required; on matters relating to the project.

Qualifications

In order to be considered for appointment to the position, the

applicant must possess the following:

· A Bachelor’s degree; in any of the following disciplines: Project Management, Development Studies, Environmental Science, Natural Resource Management, Chemistry, Biochemistry; or any other related field from a recognized institution;

· At least one (1) year’s work experience; preferably in the areas of chemical waste, natural resource management, chemicals management;

· Previous experience working with projects will be an added advantage;

· Excellent communication skills; both verbal and written;

· Be fully conversant with ICT systems, and Computer Applications.





Project Assistant (BRSM & SCAIM Projects)

POSITION TITLE: PROJECT ASSISTANT TO THE KENYA SPECIAL PROGRAM (SP) FOR BRSM AND SAICM – ONE (1)POSITION

Terms of Engagement

The position shall be on an initial Twelve (12) months contract

Job Description

The Government of Kenya has partnered with UNEP Chemicals Special Programme to support institutional strengthening at the national level for implementation of chemicals related conventions. The project aims to enhance implementation of Chemicals and Waste Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs) Basel, Rotterdam, Stockholm and Minamata Conventions; and the Strategic Approach to International Chemicals Management

(SCAIM).

The project runs for three years. The project therefore, seeks to recruit a Project Assistant.

Responsibilities

The position reports to the report to the D/MEAs.

The respective position holder/s will, under the guidance of the D/MEAs, provide administrative and logistical assistance in the dispatch of the following duties and responsibilities:

· Day to day management and oversight of project activities;

· Development; and coordinating the implementation of a communications strategy/plan for the project, ensuring its alignment with the annual work-plan; and, in consultation with project stakeholders, ensuring its regular review/update;

· Coordinating the implementation of knowledge management outputs of the project;

· Preparation of progress reports for workshops;

· Monitoring and Evaluation; and Knowledge resources management of the project;

· Sound maintenance of all project documentation, progress reports minutes of meetings, consulting and other technical reports in both hard and electronic copies, in an efficient and readily accessible manner, as and when required by the Project Committee, Project Consultants and Director,

· Multilateral Environmental Agreements (DMEAs);

· Provide the Ministry with administrative and logistical assistance as and when required; on matters relating to the project.

Qualifications

In order to be considered for appointment to the position, the

applicant must possess the following:

· A Bachelor’s degree; in any of the following disciplines: Project Management, Development Studies, Environmental Science, Natural Resource Management, Chemistry, Biochemistry; or any other related field from a recognized institution;

· At least one (1) year’s work experience; preferably in the areas of chemical waste, natural resource management, chemicals management;

· Previous experience working with projects will be an added advantage;

· Excellent communication skills; both verbal and written;

· Be fully conversant with ICT systems, and Computer Applications.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates are hereby invited to submit their applications, together with copies of their curriculum vitae, and academic/ professional certificates, copy of National ID, marked with the position title at the top left-hand side of the envelope, so as to reach the office of the undersigned on or before 5th November, 2019 :

THE CABINET SECRETARY

MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND FORESTRY

P.O. BOX 30126- 00100

NAIROBI

Or hand delivered to: