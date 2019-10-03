Thursday, October 3, 2019 - Veteran Kenyan Gospel singer, Owen Mwatia popularly known as Daddy Owen, has responded to a fan who said that marriage has killed his music career.





The fan by the name Fred Nixon took to Facebook to state that Daddy Owen was one of the most sought after musicians in Kenya before he got married to his sexy Kikuyu wife, Farida Wambui.





“ Daddy Owen alikuwa anatesa industry vizuuuuri… alafu akaoa. Smh ,” said the fan in a Facebook post.





The Vanity hit-maker came across the post which her re-shared on his Instagram page and wrote:





“ Oneni huyu sasa na kiherehere....hawa ndio wajuaji wa Nairobi ama? 🤣🤣🤣 anyway.. the Bible talks about seasons.. There’s time for everything my brother... ”





Daddy Own tied the knot with his sexy wife Farida in April 2016 in a colorful ceremony and in July 2018, they were blessed with a baby boy.





His music has taken a back seat since he settled down and his fans are missing him dearly given the sorry state of the current gospel scene.





See the post below and some responses.