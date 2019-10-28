Monday, October 28, 2019 - This rogue pastor stunned his brainwashed congregants during a miracle service after he invited an obese woman to the pulpit and prayed for her, claiming that his prayers and miracles would help her lose weight instantly.





The pastor chanted prayers and spoke in tongues, commanding the obese woman to lose weight instantly.





Shortly after, the overweight woman who was lying on the ground trembling as the pastor prayed for her rose up and started walking round the church cheering.





She claimed that she had shed off some Kgs after the pastor prayed for her but we can clearly see that nothing changed.





Watch video.