Wednesday October 23, 2019-

The Employment Court has today suspended the appointment of former Othaya MP, Mary Wambui as the chairperson of National Employment Authority (NEA).





The court through Justice Hellen Wasilwa directed that Wambui should not assume office until a petition challenging her appointment is heard and determined.





The petitioner, the Kenya Young Parliamentarian Association, through its legal representative Mwenje & Karanja Advocates, argue that Mary Wambui is not qualified to lead the Authority as its chairperson.





The petitioner says Wambui does not meet the requirements set by Section 10(2) of the National Employment Authority Act.





One of the requirements that Section 10 (2) of the National Employment Authority Act stipulates is that the chairperson should “have at least seven years’ experience in human resource management or its equivalent”.





The Kenya Young Parliamentarian Association chairperson, Johnson Sakaja, had instructed the outfit’s lawyers to lodge a legal complaint against Mary Wambui’s appointment.





However in her defense, Wambui defended her appointment, saying she has what it takes to lead the agency.





“I got the post because I am better than those complaining. I have the qualifications and experience to run the office,” Wambui said.



