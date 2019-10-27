Sunday, October 27, 2019

-The Media Max Network which owns K24TV, People Daily, Kameme FM and Milele FM, is facing financial hardships after the exit of SportsPesa, which was one of the main advertisers in the Kijabe Street based media station.





The Government and local companies that used to spend millions of shillings on advertising have also cut cost on adverting budget , dealing a major blow to most media stations.





The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt that the company is set to lay off 150 staff members this week to cut cost.





K24 TV’s anchor, Betty Kyallo, who joined the station last year from KTN after she was given a mouth-watering deal that she couldn’t resist and her colleague Ann Kiguta, who has been running The Punchline show since mid-July, will be affected in the new restructuring exercise that is being carried out by the management to cut cost.





We are reliably informed that their huge salaries have been slashed after senior managers noticed that the shows they host have not been performing as expected.





Betty Kyallo and Ann Kiguta are the highest paid presenters at K24 TV, with sources intimating that their are salaries are in the neighbourhood of Ksh 800,000.





The two celebrity TV journalists who previously had a massive following and huge impact in their former workstations, are not pulling the audience as expected.





Ann Kiguta’s hyped weekly political show, The Punchline, is the hardest hit.





The show is performing poorly compared to other political shows in rival stations despite the management investing heavily thinking that she would pull numbers.





Betty Kyallo’s weekend show is also facing stiff competition from rival stations.





She is yet to hit the levels of the Friday Briefing Show that she used to host at KTN.





The Up Close segment show where she displays the private life of popular celebrities by going to their homes and neighbourhoods for interviews is a crowd puller but it’s yet to attract stable viewership for the station since most fans view it online after the broadcast.





Betty Kyallo and Ann Kiguta will be forced to eat a humble pie and accept the new salaries that will be set by the management since their influence have also reduced .



