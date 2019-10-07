Monday October 7, 2019 - Political Analyst, Prof Herman Manyora, has claimed that ODM leader, Raila Odinga, remains a strong and influential leader in Kenya.





This comes just a day after Raila was attacked by Jubilee Party members for issuing an Executive Order.





Speaking on Monday, Manyora suggested that thanks to the backing he enjoys from a section of Kenyans, he can even order for a public holiday.





"Raila can order a public holiday and it will be there, only him and President Kenyatta can do that," he said during an interview.





On Saturday, Raila called for the halting of dredging works at the Likoni channel to ease the recovery mission of the body of a woman and her daughter who drowned.





However, Jubilee members, especially those allied to Deputy President William Ruto, the latest one being Kandara Member of Parliament, Alice Wahome, criticised Raila.





Speaking on the same platform, Wahome noted that the African Union Infrastructure Development Envoy is in no position to issue orders, and can only consult the authorities.





"Raila Odinga cannot issue an executive order, he cannot order a government project to stop, he can consult," she said.



