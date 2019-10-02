Wednesday, October 2, 2019 - Controversial Kenyan singer, Esther Akoth alias Akothee, has taken to social media to lash out at those linking her to a sex tape going viral.





Some netizens claim that the lady in the video is Akothee but the mother of five and self–declared president of single mothers, has addressed the issue at length and threatened to release her sex tape with her mazing lover.





Taking to Instagram she wrote:





“Stop running away from reality, and sending rubbish in my inbox the sex tape taking rounds is not mine”



2. That Ass is far away from my 1 kg although it looks very beautiful especially with the stretchmarks



3. The blue bedsheet looks like some guest room In some I dont know which area , came on , you all know my standards bitches !



4. I dont know if the guy is on the Exit or entrance, (sorry I dont do anal sex, I have only one entrance , the other one is exit period



5. As for those sending the same to my children, what do you want to achieve, you think they dont know their mother ? You who is a fool and can’t even see, that that face isn’t mine, you are too horny and only focusing on the ugly mjulubeng , how about if take action on you , then you will say ,its money or fame,



6. If you are sure ting on comments, malaya nyinyi



7. as for the women , commenting rubbish , sorry I am not a lesbian, I love sex , so you wont catch me in your bed



8.as for the men sending the same , you can wank with that video, and have Akothees song in the back ground , forget having her in real life in your bed , but keep dreaming ￼￼￼



9.I dont do silver bangles or necklace , madamboss pure gold , so I dont know where your broke brain is taking you too, chieth