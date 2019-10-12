Saturday October 12, 2019

-Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, has sensationally claimed that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party is plotting a scheme to rig the October 17 Ganda ward by-election.





Speaking at the Msabaha grounds during a campaign rally in favour of independent candidate Abdulrahman Omar Thursday, Jumwa alleged that ODM officials from Mombasa County have hired goons to cause commotion during election day in order to scare away voters.





She alleged that the Mombasa ODM officials had been seen several times with IEBC officials in Malindi and there were fears he was planning to influence the officials to rig the election.





“I urge the IEBC to be professional and ensure that the mistakes that led to the nullification of Omar’s victory are not repeated,” she told hundreds of supporters who turned up for the campaign rally, only seven days to the mini poll.





“We are aware of plans by ODM to cause chaos during the by-election with a view to influencing the exercise,” she claimed adding, “That is why ODM supporters are already chest-thumping about a possible victory because of a scheme by the officials to rig the poll.”

Jumwa is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto.



