Saturday, October 5, 2019

-City’s online prostitute, Chebet Pinkie , is enjoying quick money courtesy of horny men who seek her services as you complain of harsh economic times.





The young “Nunu hawker” who plies her trade online, posted a photo covering her body with the Ksh 1,000 new notes.





It must have been a lucrative night for this notorious flesh peddler who advertises her sex services online by parading nudes that leaves little to imagine.





See this photo that she posted to prove that money to her is not a problem.





Enjoy more of her latest madness here.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST

center>