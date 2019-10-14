Our client in the Hospitality Industry is hiring a Front Desk Agent .

General Purpose:

· To greet guests and allocate rooms according to laid-down procedures.

· Represent the establishment in a professional Business Manner.

Accountabilities:

Reception / Cashiering

· To greet the customer and identify his/her specific reservation.

· To register the guest, ensuring that the necessary details are obtained, i.e. name in full, address, whether company or private booking, special rate, allowances, VIP, charge details, nationality, passport number, etc.

· To allocate rooms according to reservations list, ensuring that this is what the guest has booked, both in terms of the room itself and the rate to be paid.

· To issue the key and liaise or alert the porter so that the guest’s luggage is taken to his room and the key issued.

· To update occupancy list, giving copies to relevant staff.

· To ensure that all departments, particularly restaurants, are notified of the tariff entitlements.

· To complete shift handover book with all necessary information to ensure smooth transitions between shifts.

Telephones

· To answer all incoming calls politely and take messages or direct the call accordingly

Guest Relations

· To assist all in-house guests with locating hotel facilities

· To answer any questions that the guests may have

· To deal with all guests complaints quickly, politely and promptly

Meeting rooms

· To ensure a prompt, courteous response and follow up to all enquiries.

· To ensure that once a booking is confirmed, all details and requirements are noted, using a check list, so that nothing is forgotten.

· To liaise or ensure liaison with the client a few days before the meeting to confirm exact numbers, prepare detailed banquet event orders and circulate information to the appropriate departmental heads.

· To check the meeting rooms and cloakrooms for cleanliness before guests arrive and ensure tables are set.

· To greet the host and circulate during the course of the function to provide appropriate contact information in the event of a problem or complaint.

· To ensure that the accounts department receives accurate information to enable it to correctly bill the client.

· To check for guest items that may be left after the function and ensure that equipment is removed once the function is over and returned to its correct storage place.

· To give feedback on guest letters and comments.

· To assist all guests with use of office machines and equipment as required.

· To ensure that all services utilized are correctly billed in the system

· Perform other tasks as necessary in order to achieve the operational and financial goals of the organization

Requirements:

· Diploma in Front Office Management or other related field preferred

· 3 to 5 years in a Front Office of a medium to busy Hotel.

· Proficiency of Micros Fidelio, Sun Systems, PMS, Microsoft Office Excel, Word and Outlook.

Application Process:

Kindly send your summarized 3 page CV and motivation letter detailing your experience, qualification and desire for the job to rakinyi@racg.co.ke copy to recruitment@racg.co.ke, clearly indicating the job title as the subject.

While we thank all applicants, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.