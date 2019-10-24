Thursday October 24, 2019

-COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has predicted the next Kibra MP in the upcoming Kibra by-election.





Speaking while appearing on Citizen TV yesterday, Atwoli predicted that ODM candidate Imran Okoth will emerge victorious in the upcoming Kibra by-election by 10 am on D-day.





He said all his predictions always come to pass and told Kenyans to wait and see.





“By 10am, Imran will be the Member of Parliament for Kibra. Take it to the bank and I have no apologies to make over the same,” said Atwoli.





He added that some political parties have that a tendency of candidates using money to entice voters which will not help them achieve much because ODM is the most popular party in Kibra Constituency.





The Kibra seat fell vacant after Ken Okoth succumbed to cancer.





Atwoli’s prediction has unsettled Deputy President William Ruto’s camp which has since dismissed it.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



