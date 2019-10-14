Monday October 14, 2019 -Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has defended his decision to marry KTNs News anchor Mary Kilobi,

Speaking during a funds drive at Bukwala Seventh Adventist church in Kakamega on Sunday, Atwoli said that he didn’t marry because of lust.





He argued that his tight work schedule made him see the need to find someone to support him.





Atwoli also said that he hopes that God will forgive him for marrying a second wife.

He said that he is a respected man, adding that he abides by God’s word.





"I have a young mother. He wants perfume and oil. So if I sleep where will I get the money? My children are telling me I brought a young woman and now I want them to give me money. So I have got to work hard for you people to keep me to keep my employment so that I can take care of myself. (Mimi niko na bibi mdogo. Nko na mama yenu mdogo.

Anataka marashi anataka mafuta. Sasa nikilala nyumbani nani atanipatia hiyo? Na watoto wangu wanasema wewe uliletea mama mtu sasa tena unataka tukupatie pesa. So I have got to work hard for you people to keep me to keep my employment so that I can take care of myself)," Atwoli said.





He went on to narrate the Biblical story on the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, saying that one Barnabas asked him to remember him in prayers. ﻿





“I am hoping, am just hope God will forgive me. Have you heard these words? Young men do not rush to marry. Follow my footsteps (I am hoping am just hoping nitasemehewa, unasiskia hiyo maneno, sasa vijana.msikimbilie hiyo maneno. Mfaute ile maneno nafanya),” he noted.



