Thursday, October 31, 2019 - A former journalist turned lawyer is ready to offer free legal services to over 150 employees sacked by MediaMax Ltd that owns K24 TV and other media outlasts.





Last month, acting CEO, Ken Ngaruiya, said that the company has been forced to reorganise its staff structure and abolish some positions due to the recent economic downturn.





K24 TV is the most affected with some of the popular journalists who were earning hefty salaries facing the sack.





Those who have been fired in the lay-off exercise include K24 Managing Editor, Fred Njiiri, Managing Editor for Kiswahili and Chief anchor, Franklin Wambugu, English Managing Editor, Boniface Mutakha, and Deputy Managing Editor, Ali Mtenzi.





Wahome Thuku revealed that he was once sacked by NMG but he did not bother to take legal action because he did not understand the law then.





Read his post below.





“In February 2007 Nation Media Group fired me in the most humiliating manner. One late afternoon, you are called to a high office, where you meet top managers and they deliver the news to you.





“The most interesting thing. Apart from very very close relatives and friends, no one got to know about it. Because in just a few months down the road, May 2008, Standard employed me at twice the salary given by Nation. That is how God comes without delegating,”





“I don’t want Mediamax employees to go through that. So I will support you free of charge. As soon as you get those dismissal letters, bring them to me.





“I will get several other lawyers and we go through them to details. And if necessary we will Institute the legal proceedings against the company at zero charges. That is the only way to support a brother/sister,”



