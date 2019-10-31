Thursday, October 31, 2019 - Once high flying and high end flesh peddler, Vanessa Chettle, the young petite socialite who used to cause ripples in the local showbiz industry, is pregnant with the 3rd child from a different father.





The mother of two quietly relocated upcountry and got married after life in the city became tough.





Vanessa has announced she is pregnant on her Instagram stories.





The former socialite said that on her birthdays, she goes clubbing with friends and drinks booze as if it’s her last day on earth but this time round, she will stay indoors and avoid booze because of the pregnancy.





This is her 3rd kid from a 3rd different fa ther





Here’s what she posted on her Instagram stories.