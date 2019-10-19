Saturday, October 19, 2019 - Controversial Kenyan singer, Wilson Abubakar Radido, better known as Willy Paul, has shocked netizens after he teased a raunchy video of his latest song dubbed ‘Bure kabisa’





The former gospel singer who has made a foray into the secular world shared the raunchy video on Instagram and people are talking.





The video shows a bevy of beauties completely naked with only their private’s partly covered with leaves and pineapple fruit as his new song played in the background.





“THE BEAUTY OF THE EYE CAN BE SO DECEIVING, INSIDE NI BURE KABISA!!! NEW SONG LINK IN BIO” read his caption.





While it is not clear if this is the official video or just a publicity stunt, it has not gone down well with a section of his fans.





Watch the video and reaction below.







