Thursday, October 31, 2019 -Former Citizen reporter, Pheona Kenga, is living the good life despite losing her job in 2016 during the infamous lay off exercise at Royal Media Services that saw over 50 staff members sent home.





The curvy TV girl from Coast, who was once linked to an affair with Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has been away from the public limelight but a spot check on her Instagram page proves that she is eating life with a big spoon.





On most weekends, she is out and about enjoying vacations and displaying her voluptuous curves to men.





Snoops whispered to us that Pheona milked Mike Sonko like a wise girl when they had a secret affair.





He convinced the flashy Governor to buy her a house in Athi River and even gifted her with a car during birthday.





See the photos she posted serving Team Mafisi thirst traps.























