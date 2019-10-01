Tuesday October 1, 2019 -Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga has questioned McDonald Mariga's bid to fill the vacant Kibra parliamentary seat which fell vacant following the death of Ken Okoth.





Speaking on Tuesday, Wanga expressed her discomfort with Mariga's bid, judging by his background where he is said to have never voted and was not even a registered voter.





She found it questionable that despite not voting for anyone in his entire life, the former Parma FC midfielder is now trying to push Kenyans to vote for him and propel him to the Parliament.





"What makes me uncomfortable with Mariga's interest in Kibra MP seat is that he has never felt the need to vote for leaders in Kenya and he now wants people to vote for him," Wanga stated.





Mariga, a Jubilee Party candidate, is considered a frontrunner in the race also featuring Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Imran Okoth, who enjoys Wanga who enjoys Raila Odinga’s backing.





He was recently cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to proceed with the race, despite registering as a voter only weeks prior.





Consequently, he will not be able to vote for himself in the November 7 by-election.





