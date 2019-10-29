Tuesday October 29, 2019 -Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto was heavily guarded when he landed in Kibra on Sunday because he is scared.





Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, Amollo said that Ruto knows very well that Jubilee has no say in Kibra and wants to make inroads.





He reminded the DP and Jubilee leadership that they are in for a rude shock before 2022 and affirmed that ODM candidate, Imran Okoth, will carry the day.





"If they were so confident, why didn't the DP snake his way through Kibra the way he did, why come flying? It's because he is fearful, they don't have supporters there, the few that they have to bring could not protect them," the MP said.





He also said that the Jubilee leaders want to use the by-election to determine how it can make its way into Nairobi before 2022.





According to him, Nairobi has proven to be a stronghold of the opposition and Jubilee is fighting to dislodge it using the Kibra mini poll.





"The Jubilee candidature is about 2022. It’s is a trial on how to enter Nairobi. In McDonald Mariga, they have someone who, in their own words, could come and capture the Luhya vote," he said.



