DON'T KILL YOURSELF!

​​MAXIMUM EXTREME RANGE OF SEX IS 13 MINUTES..​ for married men and women only. Stay away from sex enhancing drugs.

Men please, stop killing yoursel ves with sex enhancing drugs.

Depending on what side of the sex duration spectrum men fall on, an average of five minutes is good.

But, according to a 2008 study of United States and Canadian sex therapists, sex that is “too short” lasts one to two minutes, “adequate” lasts three to five minutes, and some extreme condition is seven to 13 minutes.

It seems that anything longer than ten minutes is unusual.

So, why then has the issue of sex in marriages become a hard nut to crack.

Today, there a lot of medications in the market which promise to deal with sexual weakness.

This is giving ladies the impression that the maximum Five minutes of sex isn't enough, forcing them to use sex pills.

The youth are dying early because of the usage of these drugs.

Knowing therefore that the maximum range of sex is 3 to 5 minutes, women should be contented with what their husbands offer them.

Men, Be wise and stay healthy and strong.