Thursday, October 3, 2019 - A sexy Somali lady has taken to social media to blast controversial Kenyan singer, Willy Paul, for hitting on her via the DM.





The former gospel singer tried to hit on the Muslim lady but she wasn’t amused.





The lady put the Chuchuma hit-maker to shame telling him that she’s way out of his league because he’s too broke.





A closer look at the lady’s Instagram page indicates that she’s not your average slay queen and Willy Paul may have punched way above his weight.





Interestingly, this comes days after the singer unveiled a sexy Caucasian Lady as his girlfriend on Instagram.





Check out the post and her photos below.



