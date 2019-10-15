Tuesday October 15, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta surprised Kenyans on Monday after he appointed former Othaya MP, Mary Wambui, as the chairperson of the National Employment Authority.





In a Gazette notice dated October 14th, 2019, Uhuru through Labour Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yattani, appointed Wambui as the chairperson of the little known public entity.





“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 10 (1) (a) of the National Employment Authority Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection appoints—Mary Wambui Munene to be the Chairperson of the National Employment Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 14th October 2019,” read part of the gazette notice.





The appointment of Wambui left many Kenyans seething in ire, expressing dissatisfaction with the manner in which state appointments are dished out to what KOT term as ‘political rejects.’





Many Kenyans accused the President of soiling his legacy with such appointments instead of relying on young people who represent the future of the country.



