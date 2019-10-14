Norwegian Refugee Council
Finance Assistant (Kenyan Nationals Only)
Application deadline: 23/10/2019
Town / city: Nairobi
All NRC employees are expected to work in accordance with the organisation’s core values: dedication, innovation, inclusivity and accountability.
These attitudes and beliefs shall guide our actions and relationships.
The Finance Assistant is responsible for day-to-day financial accounting tasks at the Kenya Country office.
Duties and responsibilities
· Adhere to NRC policies, tools, handbooks and guidelines
· Assist with the implementation of the support function portfolio according to plan of action
· Prepare and develop status reports as required by management
· Ensure proper filing of documents
· Promote and share ideas for improvement of the support function
· Record all cash movements and undertake periodic cash counts
· Assist in bank accounts and cashboxes reconciliations
· Follow up on advances and refunds
· Prepare and arrange for bank withdrawals and transfers and present for verification
· Verify all invoices, vouchers and receipts and supporting documents and enter in the system as appropriate
· Make all approved payments and upload all the support documents in Agresso
· Maintain accurate financial and accounting files and transactions
· Maintain proper filling system for all financial and accounting documents
· Prepare periodic financial reports and submit for review
· In liaison with the Field Finance Assistants make payments on behalf of the Area offices.
Qualifications
· Diploma in Finance/Accounting
· Certified Public Accountant level II
· Experience from working with accounting in a humanitarian/recovery context
· Previous experience from working in complex and volatile contexts
· Documented results related to the position’s responsibilities
· Knowledge about own skills/profile
· Some knowledge of English
Personal qualities
· Planning and delivering results
· Working with people
· Analyzing
· Handling insecure environments Integrity
We can offer
Duty station: Nairobi
Contract period is one year with possibility of extension.
Salary / benefits: According to NRC’s general directions, The candidate will observe NRC’s code of conduct and working hours for the NRC Office in Nairobi.
*Qualified female candidates are highly encouraged to apply for this position*
