Finance Assistant (Kenyan Nationals Only)

Application deadline: 23/10/2019

Town / city: Nairobi

The Finance Assistant is responsible for day-to-day financial accounting tasks at the Kenya Country office.

Duties and responsibilities

· Adhere to NRC policies, tools, handbooks and guidelines

· Assist with the implementation of the support function portfolio according to plan of action

· Prepare and develop status reports as required by management

· Ensure proper filing of documents

· Promote and share ideas for improvement of the support function

· Record all cash movements and undertake periodic cash counts

· Assist in bank accounts and cashboxes reconciliations

· Follow up on advances and refunds

· Prepare and arrange for bank withdrawals and transfers and present for verification

· Verify all invoices, vouchers and receipts and supporting documents and enter in the system as appropriate

· Make all approved payments and upload all the support documents in Agresso

· Maintain accurate financial and accounting files and transactions

· Maintain proper filling system for all financial and accounting documents

· Prepare periodic financial reports and submit for review

· In liaison with the Field Finance Assistants make payments on behalf of the Area offices.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Finance/Accounting

· Certified Public Accountant level II

· Experience from working with accounting in a humanitarian/recovery context

· Previous experience from working in complex and volatile contexts

· Documented results related to the position’s responsibilities

· Knowledge about own skills/profile

· Some knowledge of English

Personal qualities

· Planning and delivering results

· Working with people

· Analyzing

· Handling insecure environments Integrity

We can offer

Duty station: Nairobi

Contract period is one year with possibility of extension.

Salary / benefits: According to NRC’s general directions, The candidate will observe NRC’s code of conduct and working hours for the NRC Office in Nairobi.