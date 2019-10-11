Friday October 11, 2019

-Kenya Navy divers have finally managed to retrieve bodies of Miriam Kighenda and her four year child who drowned at Likoni Channel 14 days ago.





Miriam and her child drowned when they were crossing Likoni Channel when their car a Toyota Ipsum slipped into the Indian Ocean after losing brakes.





Using complex 3D technology the Kenya Navy divers managed to pull out the vehicle from the belly of the Ocean and two occupants who happens to be Miriam and her 4 year old.





The car was discovered on Wednesday after divers intensified their search.

“We have ascertained that the number plate of the car in the water is KCB 289C which is similar to the one in question. We have also checked on CCTV footage when the car was on the ferry and confirmed the number plates,” said Government spokesman, Colonel Cyrus Oguna.





Despite the involvement of several teams including South African divers, Kenyan Navy has taken credit for the success.





"We have been having a government multi-agency which involves Kenya Navy, Kenya Ferry Services among others. The entire team is led by Kenya Navy under Col Lawrence Gituma. Those who were leading and had divers were Kenya Navy. Some helped us with cameras but it's Kenya Navy that spotted the vehicle. We are not saying that others didn't contribute but without divers, we wouldn't have made the progress," Oguna stated.



