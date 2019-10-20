Sunday October 20, 2019-

The family of the late Dan Owino, alleged to be the father of the late Fidel Odinga, has come out to insist that the late Fide l could be their son.





On Wednesday, Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, alleged that Fidel Odinga was sired by Dan Owino.





According to Miguna Miguna, Raila married Ida when she was pregnant with Fidel Odinga





Now sam Owino, a younger brother to the late Dan Owino, confirmed that indeed his late brother was in relationship with Ida and could have sired Fidel together.





Dan Owino who bears a striking resemblance with the late Fidel Odinga was a Kenyan Football Federation (KFF) Chairman sometimes back in the 60s.





He was also the chairman of the Luo Union football club before it merged with luo sports club to become Gor Mahia.





He tried his hands in politics in1969 when he stood against Mwai Kibaki at the Bahati constituency, Nairobi but lost badly.





Raila Odinga is yet to respond on Miguna Miguna’s allegations .



