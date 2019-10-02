Wednesday, October 2, 2019 - A female lecturer at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology has been sentenced to three years in jail over fraud charges.





The lecturer identified as Jane Queen was convicted by Kibera Chief Magistrate Joyce Gandani on Tuesday after the prosecution proved that she defrauded Sh.420, 000 from Ezekiel Momanyi by lying to him that she was in a position to sell him a vehicle.





The lecturer had been accused that on June 19th, 2012 in Westlands within Nairobi County, she made Momanyi believe that she could get the vehicle at the stated price.





She had earlier denied the charges and was released on bond.





Momanyi told the court that the accused person approached him and confirmed to him that she had a car that was on sale at a price of Sh.500, 000.





“We had agreed that I pay Sh.420, 000 for the car registration number KBK 196 Q Toyota Hiace make, I had no enough cash and she lowered the price to Sh.350, 000,” he told court.





“I paid her Sh.350, 000 as deposit and we agreed to meet in Kangemi where she was to come with the vehicle but she came without it,” adding that since he didn’t have enough cash, he consulted his wife who decided to sell a plot she had for them to purchase the vehicle.





“I talked to my wife about the idea, she quickly accepted and we sold our plot and paid for the vehicle which was never handed to me,” he added.





Momanyi said that the lecturer later called him at Buru Buru, Nairobi, over the same but when he arrived at the agreed place, he never found her.





He then decided to report the matter to the police, which led to the arrest and the arraignment of the accused person in court.





In her defense, Queen denied the allegations and said that she never stole the cash from the complainant and asked the magistrate to give her a non-custodial sentence





She pleaded with the court to have mercy on her, adding that she was also the provider of her cousin’s children.





But on her ruling, the Magistrate stated that the accused person breached the confidence of trust by stealing from the complainant and slapped her with a 3-year jail sentence without an option of a fine.





She was given 14 days to appeal if she wished to do so.



