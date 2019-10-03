Thursday, October 3, 2019- Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz is a father again after his Kenyan girlfriend, Tanasha Donna, gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.





The Bongo flava hot-shot was all smiles as he took to Instagram to post the first photo with his son.





Interestingly, the baby was born on October 2 which also happens to be Diamond’s birthday.





The photo shows the singer in a sweet moment with his son, the latest addition in his growing family.





Diamond, who has now has kids with Kenyan, Ugandan and Tanzanian women, captioned the photo “Happy Birthday to us ❤🌹❤ ”





Tanasha also took to Instagram to share the same photo as she celebrated “The loves of her life” Diamond Platnumz and their baby.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE LOVES OF MY LIFE. GOD IS GOOD. @DIAMONDPLATNUMZ ,” she wrote.







See the photo below.



