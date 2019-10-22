Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - Once famous rapper, Timmy T Dat, is struggling to make a come-back in the competitive music industry after he quit music for some time and ventured into radio.





After his deal with NRG radio flopped following poor ratings of the show he was hosting, he made a comeback in the industry but things have been tough.





His fanbase has already been taken by the new breed of Genge Tone artists like Ethic and Ochunglo family.





The once promising rapper who used to top charts for the better part of 2017 has now turned into some sort of a male socialite as he desperately tries to make a come-back in the music industry.





Check out this steamy video that he posted goofing around with his lover, Rosa Ree, a Tanzanian female rapper.





May be he has a sex tape somewhere which he is planning to release.