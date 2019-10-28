Monday, October 28, 2019 - 5 rogue pastors who fake miracles to attract followers into their private owned churches have been exposed badly after they were caught using the same woman to stage manage miracles.





Different videos show the woman who pretends to have a disabled arm being used by different pastors during miracle services.





She pretends to have been healed and gives testimony after the fake miracle.





She then moves to the next pastor in a different church to continue with the business of faking miracles.





Watch this video that shows 5 different pastors using the same woman to stage manage miracles.



