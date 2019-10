to join our team. Reporting directly to the CEO, this position will support and enhance the CEO’s effectiveness by providing information management support; representing the executive to others.

Responsibilities

• Produces information by transcribing, formatting, inputting, editing, retrieving, copying, and transmitting text, data, and graphics.

• Conserves executive’s time by reading, researching, and routing correspondence; drafting letters and documents; collecting and analysing information; initiating telecommunications.

• Maintains executive’s appointment schedule by planning and scheduling meetings, conferences, teleconferences, and travel.

• Maintains customer confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential.

• Completes projects by assigned.

• Prepares reports by collecting and analysing information.

• Secures information by completing data base backups.

• Provides historical reference by developing and utilizing filing and retrieval systems; recording meeting discussions.

• Ensures operation of equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements; following manufacturer’s instructions; troubleshooting malfunctions; calling for repairs; maintaining equipment inventories; evaluating new equipment and techniques.