Tuesday October 29, 2019 -KANU Secretary General Nick Salat has admits that retired President Daniel Moi cannot regain is good health due to his old age.





Moi, 95, was admitted at Nairobi Hospital on Thursday last week according to a source. He has since been placed on life support at the facility.





And Salat, his close confidant, said that at that age, Moi is lucky since he does not go for regular check-ups like his age mates.





“Mzee has grown old and every day he is okay we thank God. We all have people who are of that age and they go to the hospital every other time.”





“He was there some days back and had just returned as requested by his doctors. He is an old man and regular check-ups for people of his age are just normal," Salat noted.





Reports suggest that Moi experienced difficulties in breathing after his lungs collapsed. He is admitted at Intensive Care Unit.





The nonagenarian has been in and out of the hospital since last year. He was treated in Israel after suffering from a knee injury according to his son Gideon Moi.





In May this year, Moi stayed inside his car during the burial of his eldest son Jonathan. He however, received guests at Kabarak during the mourning period.



