I’m low-key happy October is

almost ending. Breast cancer

awareness month this year made me

more aware of my mums absence.

Breast cancer stole her from us

7 years ago. She battled it on and

off for over 10 years and still managed

to lead an org that would raise

funds for other Kenyan women

battling the same!

Oct always meant we’d be involved

in the annual walk etc but now I

cannot be at any BC events.

I end up resenting them or the

people who are happily there -

grief is overwhelmingly irrational

sometimes. So I dodge them.

I guess those battling grief will

get it and those who don’t get

it - I pray you never will.

PS: That’s my fave picture of her

she was such a peng babe!