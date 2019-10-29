Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - Former Kiss FM presenter, Adelle Onyango, has taken to social media to pay tribute to her late mom.





The media personality lost her mom 7 years ago after a brave battle with breast cancer.





“She battled it on and off for over 10 years and still managed to lead an org that would raise funds for other Kenyan women battling the same” she stated





The bubbly happy-go-lucky media girl also revealed why she has been avoiding events related to cancer awareness stating that they bring back the memories of her loss.





“Oct always meant we’d be involved in the annual walk etc but now I cannot be at any BC events. I end up resenting them or the people who are happy there – grief is overwhelmingly irrational sometimes. So I dodge them.” She said





Check out the photo of her late mum and her emotional post below.









