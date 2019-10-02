Wednesday October 2, 2019 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has been given too much powers in the fight against corruption.





This is after High Court Judge Mumbi Ngugi, in a landmark declaration, ruled that investigators have a right to conduct secret searches in the homes and offices of graft suspects without prior notification.





This comes in the backdrop of cries of foul play by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), who had claimed that some of their cases were hinged on evidence acquired in such a manner.





In her ruling on Wednesday, Lady Justice Ngugi ruled that as long as there was no gross violation on the rights of the individuals, the courts would have no issue with the use of secret search warrants.





The judge also stated that there was nothing wrong with any such warrants if there was reasonable suspicion of the commission of an offense.





Justice Ngugi made the ruling in two cases involving Kisumu County Assembly speaker, Onyango Oloo, and Bobasi MP, Innocent Momanyi, who were calling into question the means through which DCI collected evidence to prosecute them in the Lake Basin Development Authority Mall case.



