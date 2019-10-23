Wednesday October 23, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto's camp will not feel humiliated even if McDonald Mariga finishes third in Kibra by-election race.





This was revealed by Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, who said they are not in Kibra to win but every vote for Mariga will be a plus for the DP.





Mr Mariga will be battling out with ODM's Imran Okoth, Eliud Owalo of ANC, Eng Ramadhan Khamisi of Ford Kenya among others on November 7th.





The seat was left vacant following the death of Ken Okoth in July, after a long battle with cancer. Imran is a brother to Ken and had been working as constituency manager.





In a tweet on Tuesday, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed's aide, Seth Odongo, alias Dikembe Disembe, said that Mr Mariga would probably finish third.





"Mariga will emerge no.3 in Kibra by election," said Dikembe, who worked at some point as ODM Deputy Director of Communications.





But in a swift response, Senator Cheruiyot said that the result would be impressive given that Mariga is a first timer in hard Nairobi politics, often eclipsed with violence.





"For a first timer and in the bedroom, that will be more than impressive bro," said Cheruiyot, in a tweet that indicates Dr Ruto is only trying waters in Nairobi.





Ruto has been hosting huge delegations at his Karen office from Kibra. Recently, he said that he will ensure opposition leader Raila Odinga loses the contest.





