Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - Cases of men being abused by their wives are on the rise, raising concerns on the safety of the boychild.

Hardly a week passes before a case of a man being maimed by his wife and left with life-time injuries after a domestic wrangle is reported in the mainstream media.

To show you the real situation on the ground, the Kenyan DAILY POST stumbled upon a video of a man being beaten like a toddler by his wife.

In the video, the man is seen confronting his wife who then turns against him and gives him a proper beating.

The merciless woman wrestled her husband to the ground and beat him like a stray dog.
Luckily, neighbours intervened and saved the poor man from his violent wife.

Watch the video.
