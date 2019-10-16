Wednesday, October 15, 2019- Award winning Kenyan journalist Jeff Koinange, has heeded to marathon king Eliud Kipchoge’s famous quote ‘no human is limited’ and started working out.





Kipchoge became the first human to run a full marathon under 2 hours last weekend in Vienna Austria and his achievement has inspired the celebrated the journalist to hit the gym.





Taking to social media Koinange shared photos of his work out with the caption:





“Straight from @Hot_96Kenya to the Gym plus a bit of basketball, Squash, Football and some running all under ONE ROOF"





"I’ve been inspired by the ONE and ONLY #GOAT @kipchogeeliud … Somebody say Oh MY! #ItsHappyning #NoHumanIsLimited,”





Check out photos below.



