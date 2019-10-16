Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - Dr. Ekuru Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo bill is as good as dead if the number of Counties that have rejected it so far are anything to go by.





The bill that seeks to do away with a number of political offices in a bid to reduce the burden on the tax payer, has so far been rejected by 21 Counties.





Only one county - Uasin Gishu, has given the bill a nod.





Those rejecting the bill contend that the proposal to reduce the number of constituencies would result in a situation where majority tribes will be electing their own political cronies at the expense of minority tribes.





Meanwhile, Dr. Aukot, who is also the Third Way Alliance Party leader, has blamed bribery, coercion and political sycophancy as the main reason for the rejection of the referendum initiative.





Speaking during an interview on a local TV, Aukot said:





“It is not being rejected by the general public but by a choreographed plan by a few selfish leaders in some political parties.”





“We are getting reports from County Assemblies that money is being dished out for them to shoot down the Bill.”





The Bill requires the endorsement of at least 24 Counties in order to sail through and be tabled in Parliament.





Below is a list of Counties that have rejected the Punguza Mizigo Bill so far:





1. Nairobi





2. Kisumu





3. Kericho





4. Kakamega





5. Mandera





6. Nyeri





7. Laikipia





8. Meru





9. Tana River





10. Trans Nzoia





11. Nakuru





12. West Pokot





13. Siaya





14. Nyamira





15. Kiambu





16. Kirinyaga





17. Murang’a





18. Kisii





19. Wajir





20.Nandi





21:Garissa





22.Migori



