Friday October 18, 2019 - Thirdway Alliance Party launched a new plan after the Punguza Mzigo failed to garner the required support from County Assemblies.





In a post on social media on Friday, the Ekuru Aukot-led party launched a mass recruitment drive.





"Fellow Kenyans, it is the unity of purpose that drives change in any country.”





“We urge as many Kenyan voters to register as members of Thirdway.”





"Kindly note that for those who are currently registered as members of other political parties, you need to fill in the resignation details section in the online form provided below and also attach a JPEG copy of your ID," a post from the party read.





The party also attached a link that directed prospective members to a registration website where they could sign up.





Yesterday, the Punguza Mzigo Bill was passed in Turkana County.





Turkana joined Uasin Gishu as the only two Counties that have passed the bill since the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) approved it for submission to County Assemblies.



