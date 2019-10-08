Tuesday October 8, 2019 -Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has praised Catholic Bishops for their recent decision to reject cash donations from unverified sources.





In a statement yesterday, EACC boss Twalib Mbarak commended the bishops for calling for proper accountability and transparency in the handling of all financial donations in the church.

He termed the move by the bishops as "proper".





He observed the decision was bold and welcome as far as the fight against corruption was concerned, reiterating the vice was hurting the nation.





"It is public knowledge corruption has reached disturbing levels in the country and culpable individuals are known to channel their ill-gotten wealth to religious institutions, mainly the church," said Mbarak.





The commission also called upon other religious organisations to emulate the Catholic Church by banning all donations whose sources could not be transparently accounted for.





On Saturday, October 5, at the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), stated any donations of above KSh 50,000 will be documented and acknowledged by a letter from a proper source.





They also announced that they will turn to cashless donations of cheques and mobile money.





This comes at a time when churches are being blamed for accepting donations from politicians without questioning the source.



