Sunday, October 27, 2019

-Slay queens caused a stir during a funeral after they twerked on top of a dead man’s coffin and even kissed his lifeless body as a way of paying their last respect to him.





A video going rounds online shows the ladies jumping on top of the coffin while enjoying booze and twerking the buttocks infront of mourners as the body was being transported to the burial site.





They even opened the coffin and kissed the man's lifeless body.





See video.















