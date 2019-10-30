Wednesday October 30, 2019 - Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has castigated Mt Kenya leaders who poured cold water on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) last week.





The over 40 leaders from the mountain led by Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni, said they will not support BBI should it recommend the Executive to be appointed by Parliament.





But in a quick rejoinder, Duale, who is the Garissa Township MP, said Mt Kenya region does not have a monopoly to the Presidency.





“To my colleagues from Mt Kenya, the country belongs to all of us.”





“Since independence, Central Kenya has dominated the leadership, and it is high time that we spread both political and economic dominance horizontally,” Duale said.





Duale said BBI would make leadership cease to be a preserve of the five big communities forming a winning coalition using their tyranny of numbers.





Since Independence in 1963, the Presidency has been occupied by only Kikuyu and Kalenjin leaders.





Duale’s comments concur with those of Raila and his lieutenants who also told off leaders from Mt Kenya who were opposing BBI.



