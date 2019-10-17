Thursday, October 17, 2019 - DStv has announced that starting November 1, these three popular channels will not be available in its packages as the contractual agreement with partners comes to an end.





A statement from the pay-tv firm revealed that the History, Crime + Investigation and Lifetime channels will be cut off from Compact Plus and Premium bouquet subscribers from November 1.





The History channel provides documentaries and education entertainment shows while Lifetime featured reality TV shows, lifestyle documentaries and romantic films.





“As part of our ongoing efforts to refresh our content line-up and optimize the suite of channels on offer, Multichoice Group (the parent firm) will be saying goodbye to the History, Crime+Investigation and Lifetime channels on DStv platform at the end of the current contract term.”





“The current contract expires on November,” DStv said in a statement.





“We will soon be announcing the introduction of two new channels to DStv.”





“The first is an established global brand and the other, a new innovative brand,” it added.



