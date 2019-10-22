Tuesday October 22, 2019 - KTN presenter, Tony Gachoka, has launched scathing attacks against Deputy President William Ruto saying he will never win the Presidency in 2022.





Taking to his Twitter on Monday, Gachoka mocked the DP and undermined his 2022 presidential ambitions.





"Good morning to supporters of Deputy President William Ruto and his false presidential bid of 2022.”





“I say, 'If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles'," Gachoka wrote.





Gachoka‘s comments came four days after he was arrested for being drunk and disorderly at Ukunda Airstrip.





Msambweni Sub-County police boss, Nehemiah Bitok, said Mr Gachoka was arrested after he resisted to be searched at the Ukunda Airstrip.





The police boss claimed that Mr Gachoka was intoxicated.





"He came to the airport drunk and when he was requested for his bag to searched, he resisted and started to abuse the staff at the airport," Mr Bitok said.





Gachoka, who hosts KTN’s PointBlank show, was charged in court and released after he posted a cash bail of Sh 50,000.



