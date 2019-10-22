Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - These ladies, alleged to be sex workers, exchanged heavy kicks and blows in broad-daylight after a misunderstanding that turned ugly as the public watched.





The skimpily dressed sex workers wrestled each other to the ground and almost unclothed each other, leaving their naked butts exposed to the public.





The public enjoyed free drama as the two flesh peddlers embarrassed each other in broad-daylight, with kicks, blows and slaps flying all over.





One man was overheard saying that the two sex workers should be left to fight so that they can respect each other instead of separating them.





