Sunday, October 27, 2019

-There was a drama in a wedding after the bride-groom found out that his best man has been sleeping with his wife to be.





The jilted bridge-groom confronted his best man during the wedding after stumbling upon evidence that linked him to a secret affair with the woman he was exchanging the vows with .





They exchanged heavy kicks and blows, turned the chairs up-side down and went for each other’s neck as guests watched in shock.





Things really turned ugly in that wedding.





Watch video.











