Sunday, October 27, 2019-There was a drama in a wedding after the bride-groom  found out that his best man has been sleeping with his wife to be.

The jilted bridge-groom confronted his best man during the wedding  after stumbling upon evidence that linked him to a secret affair with the woman he was exchanging the vows with .

They exchanged heavy kicks and blows, turned the chairs up-side down and went for each other’s neck as guests watched in shock.

Things really turned ugly in that wedding.

Watch video.



