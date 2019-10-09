Wednesday October 9, 2019-

Former IEBC commissioner, Dr Rosylene Akombe, has hinted of her return to Kenya after being in exile for two years.





Akombe fled the country days after a repeat of 2017 presidential election claiming her life was in danger.





She settled in United States since she had duo citizen and later joined United Nations as a senior expatriate.





On Wednesday, Dr Akombe shared a picture on her social media page with the national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) in the background with the simple caption: “Ready”.





Akombe’s latest posted attracted varied reactions on social media with some welcoming it and others blaming her for leaving the country when many people were counting on her.





Others stated that Akombe is returning to the country after UN stated on wednesday that it is broke and will not be able to pay its employees salary this month.





In case Akombe returns, she will be able to shed light on who won the 2017 presidential election between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.



