Tuesday, October 1, 2019 - Over the weekend, Deputy President William Ruto took a walk in a remote village in Tindet area after a function and interacted with common citizens that he met on his way.





The Deputy President was seen cracking jokes with kids, some of whom were not aware of the powerful man they were speaking to.



One woman walked home smiling after he gave her Ksh 10,000.





Ruto’s aides handed the money to him which he then dished out to the woman and told her to share the “small gift” with her neighbours.





Watch the video.



