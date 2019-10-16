Wednesday October 16, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has launched a thin veiled attack against Deputy President William Ruto and warned Kenyans not to fall for his cheap public stunts.





Speaking in Kajiado during the launch of the second Phase of the Standard of Gauge Railway in Ongata Rongai, Uhuru warned Kenyans against politicians who have ulterior motives hidden within their generous acts.





"I watch vividly as politicians compete for political space.”





“I warn you Kajiado residents not to be trapped in such agendas.”





“For me, I have united Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and am calling onto others to join the bandwagon.”





"No one can lead this country alone,” Uhuru stated.





At the same time, the President also warned Kenyans against anti-handshake proponents, who he alleged had misinterpreted the Building Bridges Initiative.





"We always face problems as a country and that should not deter us.”





“Kenyans should not allow politicians to dupe them.”





“We must brace ourselves for a tough time and soldier forward,” he said.





“Even if they attack BBI, they should know that the project is not all about elections.”

“It’s not about creating a post for me.”





“I will retire after my term is over.”





“It’s about the future of Kenyans," he added.





Ruto has been going around the country dishing out millions in harambees to prove his generosity, a move that has not gone down well with Raila Odinga and his supporters.





He is also the number one opponent of the BBI initiative.



