Tuesday October 22, 2019

-Embattled Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, is among dozens of Kenyans who have been banned from travelling to United States for engaging in corruption.





Early this year, Waititu and his wife Susan Ndungu were arrested over stealing Sh 558 million from Kiambu county coffers.





In an interview with one of the local dailies, US ambassador Kyle McCarter refused to disclose the names of the individuals but sources said Waititu and his family are among those banned from travelling to United States.





“If we have the ability to do it, we will do it.” On the ongoing war against corruption, Mr McCarter said the US administration has already stopped a senior personality — whom he did not name — from travelling to the US.





“This thievery has to stop. We shall not support anybody stealing money in Kenya to pay school fees in the US for their kids,” he said.





This is the second time the US is invoking Proclamation 7750 on corrupt Kenyans.





In 2009, during the Anglo Leasing crisis, the US embassy invoked Proclamation 7750, which cancels or denies visas to anyone engaging in, associated with, or benefiting from corruption.



